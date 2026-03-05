FDA Challenges UniQure's Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Trial

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has called for additional placebo-controlled studies from UniQure to verify the efficacy of its gene therapy for Huntington's disease. This move comes after the FDA found existing trial designs inadequate for demonstrating the drug's effectiveness in slowing the neurodegenerative disorder's progression.

UniQure, a Dutch pharmaceutical firm, announced that the FDA requested a new placebo-based study, a challenge analysts believe may be difficult to execute. Despite prior studies showing improvement, the FDA stressed the necessity of randomized controls for drug approval consideration.

In late 2024, UniQure hopes for an accelerated review agreement with the FDA. Meanwhile, debates continue between UniQure's executives and the FDA regarding trial specifics, including potential sham procedures involving minimal invasive techniques.

