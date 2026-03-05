FDA Challenges UniQure's Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Trial
UniQure faces a setback as the FDA demands a placebo-controlled study for its Huntington's gene therapy, rejecting the recent trial design that lacked randomized control. The FDA remains firm on its historical standards for treatment approvals, urging further evidence to consider the therapy's approval.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has called for additional placebo-controlled studies from UniQure to verify the efficacy of its gene therapy for Huntington's disease. This move comes after the FDA found existing trial designs inadequate for demonstrating the drug's effectiveness in slowing the neurodegenerative disorder's progression.
UniQure, a Dutch pharmaceutical firm, announced that the FDA requested a new placebo-based study, a challenge analysts believe may be difficult to execute. Despite prior studies showing improvement, the FDA stressed the necessity of randomized controls for drug approval consideration.
In late 2024, UniQure hopes for an accelerated review agreement with the FDA. Meanwhile, debates continue between UniQure's executives and the FDA regarding trial specifics, including potential sham procedures involving minimal invasive techniques.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UniQure
- FDA
- Huntington's
- disease
- gene therapy
- trial
- placebo
- neurodegenerative
- approval
- healthcare
ALSO READ
China to Reshape Industrial Landscape with Production Adjustments
Zuckerberg on Trial: Unveiling Teen Impact of Social Media
China's Economic Ambitions: Balancing Industrial Growth and Consumer Demand
London Trial Unveils Alleged Espionage Plot on UK-Based Hong Kong Activists
EU's 'Industrial Accelerator Act': A Green Tech Surge or Trade Tug-of-War?