Maharashtra Government Tackles Panama Disease in Bananas

The Maharashtra government has formed a joint committee to tackle the Panama TR4 fungal disease in banana crops. The committee, comprising experts and officials, will suggest preventive measures, prepare guidelines for farmers, and launch an awareness campaign to control the spread of the disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:47 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra government has initiated measures to combat the Panama TR4 fungal disease affecting banana crops in Jalgaon district. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne has announced the formation of a joint committee to devise scientific methods and create awareness among farmers.

A high-level meeting at Mantralaya, following reports of the fungal threat to banana plantations, underscored the urgency to implement scientific interventions. This committee will include agricultural scientists, senior officials, and progressive farmers who will outline preventive measures, establish guidelines, and spearhead a widespread awareness campaign.

The joint task force is tasked with conducting visits to major banana-growing areas such as Jalgaon, Pune, and Solapur to gather insights from farmers, and hold discussions with scientists and officers to formulate an effective action plan. The agriculture department is also set to launch a special awareness drive to educate farmers and distribute technical information booklets throughout banana-producing districts, emphasized Bharne.

