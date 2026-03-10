Clash Over Water Balloon Triggers Unrest in Delhi's Uttam Nagar
A recent incident in Delhi's Uttam Nagar saw a 26-year-old man, Tarun, killed during Holi celebrations after a clash between his family and neighbors. Following this event, police urged citizens to maintain peace and avoid spreading misinformation on social media.
In Delhi's Uttam Nagar, authorities have urged calm following a tragic incident where a 26-year-old man named Tarun was killed during Holi celebrations. The clash erupted after water from a balloon struck a neighboring woman, inflaming tensions between the families.
Dwarka DCP Kushal Pal Singh issued a plea for peace, warning against the spread of rumors and unverified information on social media platforms. 'Please follow only official updates,' Singh emphasized, cautioning that legal repercussions await those sharing inflammatory content.
The clash escalated significantly, leading to several arrests, including two minors, after vehicles were damaged and some were set ablaze by an incensed mob. In an unrelated enforcement action, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished illegal structures linked to the accused under an ongoing 'encroachment removal' drive.
