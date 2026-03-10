Left Menu

Historic Case: Former Syrian Colonel Faces Crimes Against Humanity Charges in UK

A former Syrian air force colonel, Salem al-Salem, was charged in a British court for crimes against humanity stemming from attacks in Damascus, 2011. Charged with murder and torture, this case marks a significant first under the UK's International Criminal Court jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British court has entered uncharted legal waters as it charged a former Syrian air force colonel with crimes against humanity, a first under UK jurisdiction. Salem al-Salem, 58, appeared via video link in Westminster Magistrates' Court, accused of involvement in civilian attacks in a Damascus suburb in 2011.

The charges include three counts of murder and torture linked to demonstrations during the Arab Spring, where backlash against President Bashar Assad led to violent crackdowns. Prosecutors argue that al-Salem's actions were part of a widespread or systematic assault on civilians, contrary to international law.

Despite al-Salem's plea of poor health and limited mobility, the court rejected the defense request for anonymity, underscoring the importance of transparency in judicial proceedings. His case will next be heard in the Central Criminal Court, marking a pivotal moment for UK international criminal jurisprudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

