Supreme Court Intervenes to Keep Punjab Kesari Press Running Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court has ordered the Punjab government to refrain from halting the publication of the Punjab Kesari newspaper amid allegations of state harassment following critical articles. The Court's interim order ensures that the newspaper's printing presses remain operational despite the Punjab State Pollution Control Board's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:03 IST
The Supreme Court, asserting that "newspapers cannot be stopped," has instructed the Punjab government and its pollution control board to refrain from any coercive measures against the Punjab Kesari newspaper. This directive comes amid allegations of harassment following the newspaper's publication of articles critical of the Punjab government.

The case was taken up urgently by the Supreme Court, which ordered that the printing presses of the Hindi daily must continue operation. This decision defies the Punjab State Pollution Control Board's intention to cut off power due to purported violations. The interim order will remain effective for one week after the High Court's judgment in the case.

The legal challenge, brought forth by the newspaper group, contends a campaign of state harassment, including electricity cuts and notices citing pollution issues. The Supreme Court has provided temporary relief, allowing the press to function while awaiting a High Court ruling. The Punjab government argues their actions align with existing pollution laws.

