Tragedy in Ludhiana: Teen's Untimely Demise

A 16-year-old girl in Punjab's Ludhiana allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan. The incident took place when her parents were away at work. The police suggest that prolonged illness or mental stress may have influenced her tragic decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:12 IST
A 16-year-old girl tragically ended her life in Ludhiana, Punjab, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, according to local police reports.

The incident occurred in the Maan Garh village, approximately 20 kilometers from the city, on Monday evening. The girl's parents, migrant laborers from UP's Unnao district, were at work during the incident, said SHO Parmpal Singh.

Upon returning home and finding no response from repeated knocks, the father forcefully opened the door to discover his daughter hanging lifelessly. Police suspect prolonged illness or mental stress might have driven her to commit suicide.

