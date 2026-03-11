Court's Euthanasia Ruling: A Family's Painful Decision for Public Good

The father of Harish Rana, in a vegetative state for over 13 years, responded to the Supreme Court's decision to allow the withdrawal of life support with a bittersweet acknowledgment.

While the decision brings no personal benefit, it stands as a precedent in the passive euthanasia debate, offering hope to families facing similar dilemmas.

Ashok Rana, who fought for his son's dignity, expressed gratitude for the 'humane order' amidst their ongoing financial and emotional challenges.

