Left Menu

Court's Euthanasia Ruling: A Family's Painful Decision for Public Good

The Supreme Court's ruling allowing the withdrawal of life support for Harish Rana, who has been in a vegetative state for 13 years, is seen by his family as a public interest case rather than personal gain. The decision highlights the debate on passive euthanasia, aiming to restore dignity and assist similar families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:14 IST
Court's Euthanasia Ruling: A Family's Painful Decision for Public Good
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The father of Harish Rana, in a vegetative state for over 13 years, responded to the Supreme Court's decision to allow the withdrawal of life support with a bittersweet acknowledgment.

While the decision brings no personal benefit, it stands as a precedent in the passive euthanasia debate, offering hope to families facing similar dilemmas.

Ashok Rana, who fought for his son's dignity, expressed gratitude for the 'humane order' amidst their ongoing financial and emotional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026