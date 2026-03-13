Left Menu

From Podium to Innovation: Mike Schultz's New Chapter in Prosthetics

Mike Schultz, a celebrated American Para snowboarder, is retiring from competition to focus on advancing prosthetic innovation through his company, BioDapt. Schultz's creations have revolutionized equipment for lower-limb amputee athletes, with his products used by top Paralympic snowboarders, including the entire U.S. team.

13-03-2026
American Para snowboarder Mike Schultz is transitioning from the competitive slopes to the realm of innovation. The 44-year-old athlete, who recently competed in his final Paralympic games in Milan Cortina, is set to dedicate his future to BioDapt, the prosthetic company he founded.

By using his personal experience and mechanical skills, Schultz has developed high-performance prosthetics that have become almost a staple among Para snowboarding athletes. His expertise and quality products are evidenced by their widespread use, with 95% of top Paralympic snowboarders sporting BioDapt equipment.

Partnering with Autodesk, Schultz aims to further enhance prosthetic technology for the upcoming generations as athletes prepare for competitions like the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. As he retires, Schultz looks back fondly on his competitive career while looking forward to having more time to innovate and be with family.

