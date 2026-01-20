NZ and Palau Deepen Pacific Alliance Ahead of Two Forum Leaderships

New Zealand and Palau have agreed to significantly deepen their cooperation on Pacific regional priorities, setting the stage for a strengthened and more unified Pacific voice as the two nations prepare to consecutively host the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced the enhanced partnership following high-level meetings in Koror with Palau’s President Surangel Whipps Jr, Minister of State Gustav Aitaro, and senior members of the Palauan Cabinet. The discussions underscored the strategic importance of coordinated Pacific leadership at a time of intensifying global geopolitical competition and mounting regional challenges.

“With New Zealand and Palau serving as the next two hosts of the Pacific Islands Forum, it is vital that we work in close lockstep,” Mr Peters said. “Our collaboration is about ensuring the Forum delivers tangible outcomes for Pacific nations and amplifies regional priorities on the global stage.”

The talks focused on practical cooperation to support Palau’s hosting of the 2026 Pacific Islands Forum, including logistical and diplomatic assistance. Both countries emphasized the need to leverage the upcoming Forums to mobilize stronger backing from development partners, aligned squarely with Pacific-defined needs rather than external agendas.

At the core of the partnership is a shared commitment to Pacific regionalism — the principle that collective action gives small island nations greater influence in international decision-making. Leaders discussed coordinated approaches to cross-border challenges such as ocean health, sustainable fisheries, climate resilience, and long-term economic stability.

“When the Pacific Islands Forum speaks with one voice, it carries real authority,” Mr Peters said. “In today’s strategic environment, unity is not optional — it is essential.”

Ocean protection emerged as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation. More than a third of New Zealand’s development assistance to Palau is directed toward ocean-related initiatives, reflecting the central role of marine ecosystems in Pacific livelihoods and food security.

Reinforcing this commitment, Mr Peters announced a one-year extension of New Zealand’s support for the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner (OPOC), headquartered in Palau. The additional NZ$1.1 million investment will strengthen regional coordination on ocean governance and conservation.

“The health of the ocean underpins the future of the Pacific,” Mr Peters said. “By investing together now, we are protecting livelihoods, cultures, and ecosystems for generations to come.”

The strengthened New Zealand–Palau partnership is expected to shape the agenda and ambition of the next two Pacific Islands Forums, positioning the region to engage global partners with greater confidence and cohesion.

Mr Peters will continue his Pacific engagement in Fiji, where he is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Sakiasi Ditoka, members of the Fijian Cabinet, and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa.

Call to Action for Early Partners and Stakeholders

Governments, development partners, and regional institutions are encouraged to engage early with New Zealand and Palau as preparations accelerate for the upcoming Pacific Islands Forums, helping shape initiatives that reinforce Pacific-led solutions on climate resilience, ocean protection, and sustainable development.