Protests Ignite in West Bengal Over Controversial Voter List Revision
Protests sparked across West Bengal as residents expressed outrage over alleged harassment during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. Despite possessing valid documentation, many elderly and minority community voters received hearing notices, prompting widespread demonstrations and calls for transparency in the revision process.
- Country:
- India
Roads across several districts in West Bengal were blocked, and tyres set ablaze as protests erupted over alleged harassment linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, police reported.
In areas like South 24 Parganas, police increased their presence to manage the situation. The unrest followed the Supreme Court's emphasis on transparent execution of the SIR process, after complaints of undue inconvenience to voters.
Protesters cited issues with the logical discrepancies list, impacting mainly elderly and minority voters. They demanded transparency as the EC faced criticism, including from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, amidst significant voter list reductions from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transparency in Women's Safety Schemes: CIC Advocates Public Access
Delhi Police registers FIR in DSEU lecturer sexual harassment case
"Court wants transparency": TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee welcomes SC's directions to ECI for Bengal SIR
Revolutionizing Research Publishing: A New Era of Transparency and Integrity
Transparency Stalemate: CIC Blocks Bank Report Release Awaiting Supreme Court Decision