Protests Ignite in West Bengal Over Controversial Voter List Revision

Roads across several districts in West Bengal were blocked, and tyres set ablaze as protests erupted over alleged harassment linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, police reported.

In areas like South 24 Parganas, police increased their presence to manage the situation. The unrest followed the Supreme Court's emphasis on transparent execution of the SIR process, after complaints of undue inconvenience to voters.

Protesters cited issues with the logical discrepancies list, impacting mainly elderly and minority voters. They demanded transparency as the EC faced criticism, including from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, amidst significant voter list reductions from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)