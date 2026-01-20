Chandigarh's 'Ideas Bank': A Civic Revolution
The Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee launched an 'Ideas Bank', a civic initiative empowering residents to shape the city's development. Citizens can submit suggestions on infrastructure and governance, ensuring public feedback informs political decisions. The platform encourages community participation and reflects Congress's commitment to grassroots governance.
The Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee has unveiled the 'Ideas Bank', a participatory initiative allowing city residents to influence Chandigarh's development through direct input.
The project's online platform, www.chdnext.com, invites citizens to propose solutions on infrastructure, environment, and local governance issues affecting daily life in the city.
Congress leader Manish Tewari emphasized the importance of public engagement, calling the initiative a way for citizens to articulate their visions for Chandigarh's future, enhancing political focus and accountability.
