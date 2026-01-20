Left Menu

Chandigarh's 'Ideas Bank': A Civic Revolution

The Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee launched an 'Ideas Bank', a civic initiative empowering residents to shape the city's development. Citizens can submit suggestions on infrastructure and governance, ensuring public feedback informs political decisions. The platform encourages community participation and reflects Congress's commitment to grassroots governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:12 IST
Chandigarh's 'Ideas Bank': A Civic Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee has unveiled the 'Ideas Bank', a participatory initiative allowing city residents to influence Chandigarh's development through direct input.

The project's online platform, www.chdnext.com, invites citizens to propose solutions on infrastructure, environment, and local governance issues affecting daily life in the city.

Congress leader Manish Tewari emphasized the importance of public engagement, calling the initiative a way for citizens to articulate their visions for Chandigarh's future, enhancing political focus and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026