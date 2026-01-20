Chandigarh's 'Ideas Bank': A Civic Revolution

The Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee has unveiled the 'Ideas Bank', a participatory initiative allowing city residents to influence Chandigarh's development through direct input.

The project's online platform, www.chdnext.com, invites citizens to propose solutions on infrastructure, environment, and local governance issues affecting daily life in the city.

Congress leader Manish Tewari emphasized the importance of public engagement, calling the initiative a way for citizens to articulate their visions for Chandigarh's future, enhancing political focus and accountability.

