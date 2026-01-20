Left Menu

Canada Challenges U.S. Tariff Plans on Greenland

Prime Minister Mark Carney stated Canada's strong opposition to proposed U.S. tariffs related to President Trump's plan to acquire Greenland. Carney emphasized the importance of focused discussions to ensure security and prosperity in the Arctic, during a session at the World Economic Forum.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed firm opposition to any U.S. tariffs aimed at Greenland, standing as a counter to President Trump's acquisition ambitions. Speaking at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, Carney highlighted the need for strategic dialogue to achieve mutual goals of security and economic growth in the Arctic region.

Carney's statement underlines Canada's dedication to preserving stability and prosperity in the Arctic, reinforcing a collaborative approach to shared challenges. His comments came amidst growing tensions over territorial interests and international trade measures.

The Canadian Prime Minister's position reflects broader concerns about the implications of unilateral tariffs, urging a collective effort to navigate geopolitical complexities in the Arctic. Carney's remarks signal a call for unity and strategic negotiations to uphold regional interests.

