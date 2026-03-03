Harmony on the Road: Manipur Youths Embark on National Integration Tour

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh initiated a remarkable National Integration Tour from Keithelmanbi, Imphal West. Engaging with Kuki students on site, Singh underscored the event's focus on unity and cultural sharing.

The tour, comprising 24 young participants from diverse communities, will traverse Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata, and Mumbai. This journey symbolizes a collective harmony, aimed at fostering mutual respect and understanding through cultural exposure.

Flagged off in the presence of IG Assam Rifles (South) and other dignitaries, this initiative is set to broaden perspectives and strengthen emotional ties, highlighting the diversity and unity that define India. Singh emphasized the transformative potential of this immersive experience.