Mystery in Kanpur: Young Girl Found Hanging in Closed College

In Kanpur's Ghatampur, nine-year-old Vaishnavi was found hanging in a closed college. The mysterious death is under investigation. Her grandmother is missing, raising concern. Vaishnavi lived with her grandmother in the abandoned college. Police are investigating both homicide and suicide possibilities, with a post-mortem report awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:58 IST
Mystery in Kanpur: Young Girl Found Hanging in Closed College
Vaishnavi
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old girl was discovered hanging inside a classroom of a long-defunct college in Kanpur's Ghatampur area. Police report that Vaishnavi, also known as Rani, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Baba Baijnath Degree College, which has been closed since 2016. A television set was found switched on in the room, and a stole was wrapped around her neck as a noose.

Authorities were informed of the incident by the college's watchman, leading to a swift response from Ghatampur police and a forensic team. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime and Headquarters), Vinod Kumar Singh, confirmed that the girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Vaishnavi had been living with her grandmother, Mamata, at the abandoned site; however, Mamata has not been seen since the tragedy. The police are examining all potential angles, including suicide and homicide, and plan further action post-post-mortem. Efforts to locate the missing grandmother continue amid the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

