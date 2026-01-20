Mystery in Kanpur: Young Girl Found Hanging in Closed College

A nine-year-old girl was discovered hanging inside a classroom of a long-defunct college in Kanpur's Ghatampur area. Police report that Vaishnavi, also known as Rani, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Baba Baijnath Degree College, which has been closed since 2016. A television set was found switched on in the room, and a stole was wrapped around her neck as a noose.

Authorities were informed of the incident by the college's watchman, leading to a swift response from Ghatampur police and a forensic team. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime and Headquarters), Vinod Kumar Singh, confirmed that the girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Vaishnavi had been living with her grandmother, Mamata, at the abandoned site; however, Mamata has not been seen since the tragedy. The police are examining all potential angles, including suicide and homicide, and plan further action post-post-mortem. Efforts to locate the missing grandmother continue amid the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)