Mystery Surrounds Tigress Death in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

A tigress was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, suspected of fallen victim to infighting. The carcass was located near Guruwahi village, Umaria district. Despite preliminary beliefs of inter-feline conflict, a detailed post-mortem and lab tests are awaited for conclusive evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Umaria | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:06 IST
A tigress was discovered dead within the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, raising concerns of potential infighting among the tiger population. The incident took place in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh.

Upon receiving reports of the tragedy, Dr. Anupam Sahay, the Field Director of BTR, swiftly dispatched forest department personnel to assess the situation. A dog squad was employed to scurry the vicinity near Guruwahi village, situated in the Manpur buffer zone of BTR, where the approximately five-year-old tigress's carcass was uncovered.

Initial investigations led officials to suspect fatal infighting as the cause of death, although final conclusions are pending. Wildlife veterinarians conducted a thorough post-mortem, and specimens have been sent for laboratory analysis. The definitive cause will only be determined once the test results are reviewed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

