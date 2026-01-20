Left Menu

Kurukshetra Mystery Unveiled: Murder of Sunil Kumar Solved

The Kurukshetra Police have solved the murder case of Sunil Kumar, a differently-abled man found dead in a park. Two suspects, Mohit and Manjit Singh, were arrested. The murder stemmed from personal disputes involving Kumar's motorcycle usage and was executed with premeditated brutality. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:59 IST
Kurukshetra Mystery Unveiled: Murder of Sunil Kumar Solved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Kurukshetra Police announced a breakthrough in the murder case of Sunil Kumar, a differently-abled man discovered dead in Keshav Park last December.

Police revealed that Mohit and Manjit Singh, both from Panipat district, have been apprehended as suspects in the gruesome murder. The case was unraveled through meticulous investigation and technical evidence.

Sunil Kumar, identified through his prosthetic limb, was killed over a personal dispute. The accused allegedly plotted the murder after a disagreement over Kumar's motorcycle. Police investigations continue to uncover further aspects of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
2
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
3
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
4
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026