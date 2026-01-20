Kurukshetra Mystery Unveiled: Murder of Sunil Kumar Solved

On Tuesday, the Kurukshetra Police announced a breakthrough in the murder case of Sunil Kumar, a differently-abled man discovered dead in Keshav Park last December.

Police revealed that Mohit and Manjit Singh, both from Panipat district, have been apprehended as suspects in the gruesome murder. The case was unraveled through meticulous investigation and technical evidence.

Sunil Kumar, identified through his prosthetic limb, was killed over a personal dispute. The accused allegedly plotted the murder after a disagreement over Kumar's motorcycle. Police investigations continue to uncover further aspects of the crime.

