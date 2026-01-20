Gauteng Deploys Psychosocial Support After Vaal Crash Claims 12 Learners’ Lives

The Gauteng Department of Education has deployed psychosocial support teams to schools and families affected by the tragic scholar transport accident in the Vaal area that claimed the lives of 12 learners on Monday morning.

Speaking to the media, Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that counselling and trauma support services are already active across all impacted schools, with priority given to learners and educators who were closest to the deceased.

“We have started with the process of psychosocial support. Teams have been sent to all affected schools to help learners, educators and families cope with this tragedy,” Mabona said.

The department is working closely with families as identification processes continue. Mabona clarified that the confirmed death toll stands at 12 learners, correcting earlier reports of 13 fatalities. One learner remains unidentified, with officials assisting the family to complete the process.

Learner Welfare and Medical Updates

According to the department:

Three learners remain hospitalised, one of whom was airlifted to a private medical facility due to the severity of injuries

One learner has been discharged

The minibus taxi driver involved has been discharged from hospital, handed over to police, and is facing culpable homicide charges

Counselling services will continue to be monitored and adjusted based on the evolving emotional and psychological needs of affected communities.

Government Response and Public Briefings

Mabona confirmed that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is expected to brief the nation later on Tuesday, alongside affected Members of the Executive Council. The Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, will also visit grieving families at the government mortuary.

The learners who died attended:

Vaal High School

Vaal Primary School

Suncrest High School

El-Shaddai Christian School

Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark

Oliver Lodge Primary School

Call for Responsible Information Sharing

Addressing misinformation, Mabona urged the public and social media users to act responsibly, particularly in the wake of unverified reports and the circulation of AI-generated and inaccurate images.

“We have families that are grieving. Circulating inaccurate graphics and false information only adds to their pain,” he said, stressing that names and images of the deceased will only be released with family consent.

He also appealed for respect at accident scenes, noting that premature speculation had contributed to confusion around casualty figures.

Ongoing Investigation

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing, while the Department of Education reiterated its commitment to learner safety, trauma-informed support, and transparent communication during this difficult period.

Call to Action for Communities and Digital PlatformsGovernment has urged communities, media outlets and digital platforms to prioritise accuracy, sensitivity and responsible reporting, and to support efforts that protect the dignity of victims and their families during national tragedies.