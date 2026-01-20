Left Menu

Arctic Security: Navigating the Greenland Tensions

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda proposed an agreement on Arctic and North Atlantic security to ease tensions between the US and Europe over Greenland, potentially resolving issues exacerbated by US ambitions. The situation shadows the Ukraine conflict and challenges NATO's unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to ease escalating tensions between the United States and Europe over Greenland, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda suggested that a shared security agreement for the Arctic and North Atlantic regions could be the solution.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Nauseda emphasized that the ongoing dispute is overshadowing the critical attention needed for the Ukraine conflict, warning that it plays into Russian strategic interests.

With EU leaders poised for further discussions, the proposal aims to strengthen Western alliances strained by President Trump's Greenland ambitions, which have appeared to threaten NATO's cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

