Farmers Urged to Stay Alert as Severe Weather Warnings Escalate in New Zealand

Farmers and growers across New Zealand are being urged to closely monitor weather warnings and seek support if needed, as severe weather continues to affect large parts of the country.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Todd McClay says the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is actively monitoring the evolving situation, with heavy rain warnings and strong wind watches currently in place across multiple regions.

MPI Monitoring Conditions and Providing On-the-Ground Support

Mr McClay said MPI staff are deployed on the ground and ready to provide assistance where required, working alongside local emergency management groups, Rural Support Trust, councils, sector organisations, and rural businesses.

“Farmers and growers have prepared for the weather, including moving stock to higher ground where necessary,” he said.

“I encourage people to stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep out of floodwaters.”

Authorities are also advising rural communities to prepare for potential power outages and communications disruptions, particularly in areas experiencing prolonged heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Severe Weather Warnings Upgraded in Multiple Regions

MetService has upgraded several heavy rain warnings as conditions deteriorate.

Red heavy rain warnings are now in place for:

Northland

Coromandel

Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua

Gisborne from Tolaga Bay north

Meanwhile, orange heavy rain warnings remain in effect for:

Auckland and Great Barrier Island

Gisborne south of Tolaga Bay

Hawke’s Bay

Tasman west of Mapua

The latest warnings come on top of torrential rain over the weekend, which caused flooding in parts of Northland.

State of Emergency Declared in Whangārei District

Due to ongoing concerns about further rainfall and saturated ground conditions, a precautionary state of emergency has been declared for the Whangārei district.

Mr McClay stressed the importance of early action in flood-prone areas.

“It’s important to self-evacuate if you see rising water and to be ready for power and communications outages,” he said.

Support Available for Rural Communities

Farmers and growers affected by the weather, or those needing advice and emotional support, are encouraged to contact the Rural Support Trust.

Support is available by calling 0800 787 254.

Up-to-date forecasts, watches, and warnings are available through MetService, and rural communities are urged to stay informed as the situation develops.