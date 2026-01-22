DSGMC Resolves to Appeal Sajjan Kumar's Acquittal in 1984 Sikh Massacre Case

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) announced on Thursday its intention to appeal a court ruling that cleared Congress leader Sajjan Kumar of charges related to the 1984 Sikh massacre. The DSGMC plans to take the matter to the Delhi High Court.

A Rouse Avenue district court recently acquitted Kumar in relation to incitement of violence during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the Janakpuri area of New Delhi. According to DSGMC officials, witnesses testified that Kumar led the mob responsible for the killings of three Sikhs.

The DSGMC emphasized its commitment to ensuring the guilty are punished, stressing that the court's decision has deeply hurt the Sikh community. They remain determined to pursue justice in all related cases, despite the significant emotional toll on the victims' families and community.

