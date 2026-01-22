Iraq Welcomes Transfer of IS Detainees from Syria amidst Growing Security Concerns

The transfer of Islamic State (IS) prisoners from northeast Syria to Iraq has officially begun, according to officials from Baghdad and the U.S. The decision aims to secure Iraq's safety amid escalating tensions in the region following the Syrian government's recent control over al-Hol camp.

As the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continue the planned handover of detention centers, concerns grow over potential security risks. Iraqi officials emphasize that bringing suspects into Iraqi facilities will help prevent any possible threat to national security.

With the backing of the U.S. and other coalition members, this strategic move involves relocating up to 7,000 detainees in a bid to curb the persistent IS sleeper cells in the region, marking a significant step in international counterterrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)