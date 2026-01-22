Diplomatic Brews: How Tea Solved the Greenland Tariff Dilemma

LONDON, Jan 22 - In a diplomatic turn of events, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer applauded U.S. President Donald Trump's suspension of proposed tariffs aimed at European opponents of his Greenland plans. Calling it a 'pragmatic and common sense' move, Starmer emphasized the importance of sticking to values and principles.

Trump's sudden decision on Wednesday to halt tariff threats marked a shift towards peaceful negotiation, away from the aggressive stance of leveraging tariffs to secure control over Greenland. Starmer communicated his views directly to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, expressing satisfaction over the avoidance of force.

During their meeting at Chequers, Frederiksen expressed gratitude towards Britain's longstanding alliance with Denmark, commending the British tradition of thoughtful diplomacy over a cup of tea. She remarked, "You find a way forward, and that's exactly what we're doing now," reinforcing the cooperative spirit between the nations.