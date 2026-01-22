Left Menu

Diplomatic Brews: How Tea Solved the Greenland Tariff Dilemma

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to not impose tariffs on European countries against his Greenland control plans. During a meeting with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, Starmer highlighted pragmatic diplomacy, while Frederiksen appreciated the British consultative approach to solving international disputes.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LONDON, Jan 22 - In a diplomatic turn of events, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer applauded U.S. President Donald Trump's suspension of proposed tariffs aimed at European opponents of his Greenland plans. Calling it a 'pragmatic and common sense' move, Starmer emphasized the importance of sticking to values and principles.

Trump's sudden decision on Wednesday to halt tariff threats marked a shift towards peaceful negotiation, away from the aggressive stance of leveraging tariffs to secure control over Greenland. Starmer communicated his views directly to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, expressing satisfaction over the avoidance of force.

During their meeting at Chequers, Frederiksen expressed gratitude towards Britain's longstanding alliance with Denmark, commending the British tradition of thoughtful diplomacy over a cup of tea. She remarked, "You find a way forward, and that's exactly what we're doing now," reinforcing the cooperative spirit between the nations.

