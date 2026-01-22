Foiled Kidnapping: Delivery Boy Assault Unveiled
The Gurugram Police thwarted the kidnapping of a delivery boy, arresting two men following an attack linked to a previous financial dispute. The incident, involving assault with sticks and an attempted abduction, was resolved thanks to a timely police intervention. An FIR is registered with ongoing investigations.
The Gurugram Police successfully thwarted an attempted kidnapping involving a delivery boy, following the arrest of two men who assaulted him due to a lingering financial conflict.
The incident unfolded on a busy Wednesday afternoon on the SPR road as the victim returned in an Eeco van with a co-worker named Pankaj. The attackers, Jaibir (26) and Aman (21), tailed the van and launched an assault.
Authorities successfully intervened after Pankaj notified them, leading to the arrest of both attackers. The attack was reportedly prompted by a dispute over Rs 6.5 lakh Jaibir accused the delivery boy of stealing. A video of the incident went viral online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
