Udhampur Air Connectivity to Soar with New Civilian Flights

In a significant development, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has revealed that civilian flights will start operations from Udhampur within the next seven months. This announcement was made following a thorough review of the air services project in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

The minister disclosed the construction of an interim terminal building at the Air Force station, which will host these flights. Additionally, efforts are being made to secure extra land for developing a full-fledged airport, with the backing of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's administration.

Singh underscored the importance of enhanced air connectivity, describing it as a means to boost socio-economic activities in the Chenab region, particularly benefiting four districts. He also noted the expansion of connectivity in Kishtwar through the UDAAN scheme.