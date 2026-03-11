Erosion Alarms in India's Aravallis Amid Rising Development

India's Aravalli mountain range is witnessing significant environmental changes, with built-up areas expanding by 53% and resulting in a 13.8% rise in soil erosion between 2017 and 2024, a study has found. Despite increased forest cover, erosion persists.

Researchers from O.P. Jindal Global University and IIT Kharagpur have uncovered critical insights into land use changes within the Aravallis, highlighting the negative consequences of extensive land conversion. These findings suggest that while local conservation initiatives such as afforestation are beneficial, they are being overwhelmed by the expansion of built environments.

The Aravallis, known for their rich mineral diversity and ecological intricacies, are under threat from erosion hotspots associated with steep slopes and mining areas. The study underscores the interdependence of human activity and climate change, resulting in increased soil erosion rates. High-resolution data from 2017 to 2024 was used to assess these trends and highlight the urgent need for sustainable land management practices.

