Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several development projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore in Kerala, spanning central ministries like Petroleum, Road Transport, and Railways. He inaugurated polypropylene units, highway projects, railway stations, and laid the foundation for a solar plant, emphasizing manufacturing growth and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered in a new wave of development in Kerala on Wednesday, inaugurating projects valued at over Rs 10,000 crore. These initiatives span multiple central ministries and mark significant investments in the state's infrastructure.

At the heart of the launch was the foundation stone for a Rs 5,500 crore Polypropylene unit at Kochi Refinery, alongside two major highway projects costing over Rs 2,000 crore each. Modi also dedicated railway advancements, including a train service and the modernisation of three stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The prime minister emphasized India's burgeoning role as a manufacturing powerhouse, highlighting efforts in AI, semiconductors, and clean energy. He also stressed the global recognition India receives for its infrastructure investments, noting the substantial share allocated in this year's central budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

