Trump's Delayed Arrival at Davos: Global Leaders Await
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to arrive three hours late at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The delay, announced by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, affects Trump's planned address to world leaders. The cause of the delay was related to Air Force One.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:09 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated to be three hours late to the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Bessent announced the delay during a press briefing, describing it as an issue concerning Air Force One.
Despite the setback, Trump remains scheduled to deliver his address to world leaders later in the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
