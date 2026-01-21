Left Menu

Trump's Delayed Arrival at Davos: Global Leaders Await

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to arrive three hours late at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The delay, announced by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, affects Trump's planned address to world leaders. The cause of the delay was related to Air Force One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:09 IST
Trump's Delayed Arrival at Davos: Global Leaders Await
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated to be three hours late to the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent announced the delay during a press briefing, describing it as an issue concerning Air Force One.

Despite the setback, Trump remains scheduled to deliver his address to world leaders later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Upholds NEET PG Cut-Off Decision Amid Concerns

Delhi High Court Upholds NEET PG Cut-Off Decision Amid Concerns

 India
2
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties

 India
3
Strengthening Democracy: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Inclusive Development

Strengthening Democracy: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Inclusive Development

 India
4
Trump's Davos Dilemma: Tariffs, Greenland, and Global Tensions

Trump's Davos Dilemma: Tariffs, Greenland, and Global Tensions

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026