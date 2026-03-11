Left Menu

Cooking Gas Crisis in India Amidst West Asia Conflict: A Call for Responsibility

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expresses concern over the LPG crisis due to the West Asia conflict and criticizes the central government's response. He urges both the government and citizens to use fuel cautiously and ensure supply to vulnerable groups and subsidized meal schemes in Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:07 IST
Cooking Gas Crisis in India Amidst West Asia Conflict: A Call for Responsibility
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing tensions in West Asia, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced serious concerns about a looming cooking gas crisis in India, urging cautious fuel use.

Gehlot criticized the central government for its perceived inaction, calling the situation a 'collective failure' and highlighting the urgent need for both government and citizens to act responsibly in using LPG and petrol-diesel.

He appealed specifically for attention to India's subsidized meal schemes, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted gas supply to programs like Indira Rasoi, which serve millions in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026