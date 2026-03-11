Cooking Gas Crisis in India Amidst West Asia Conflict: A Call for Responsibility
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expresses concern over the LPG crisis due to the West Asia conflict and criticizes the central government's response. He urges both the government and citizens to use fuel cautiously and ensure supply to vulnerable groups and subsidized meal schemes in Rajasthan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid growing tensions in West Asia, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced serious concerns about a looming cooking gas crisis in India, urging cautious fuel use.
Gehlot criticized the central government for its perceived inaction, calling the situation a 'collective failure' and highlighting the urgent need for both government and citizens to act responsibly in using LPG and petrol-diesel.
He appealed specifically for attention to India's subsidized meal schemes, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted gas supply to programs like Indira Rasoi, which serve millions in need.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gehlot Accuses Modi Government of Censorship and Intolerance
No need to panic or pay attention to rumours, says PM Modi on West Asia conflict.
Nasheed Advocates Peaceful Change Amid West Asia Conflict
'I am confident, as a nation, we will navigate every situation successfully,' says PM Modi on West Asia conflict in TN's Tiruchi.
On West Asia conflict, PM Modi says, 'I would like to appeal to people, let us only spread correct, verified information.'