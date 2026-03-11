Cooking Gas Crisis in India Amidst West Asia Conflict: A Call for Responsibility

Amid growing tensions in West Asia, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced serious concerns about a looming cooking gas crisis in India, urging cautious fuel use.

Gehlot criticized the central government for its perceived inaction, calling the situation a 'collective failure' and highlighting the urgent need for both government and citizens to act responsibly in using LPG and petrol-diesel.

He appealed specifically for attention to India's subsidized meal schemes, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted gas supply to programs like Indira Rasoi, which serve millions in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)