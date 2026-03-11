Left Menu

Modi's Development Push: Transforming Tamil Nadu's Landscape

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several development projects in Tamil Nadu, totaling Rs 5,650 crore, aimed at job creation and infrastructure improvement. Key highlights include rail service expansions and a significant City Gas Distribution Network project by Bharat Petroleum. These initiatives promise enhanced connectivity and energy access across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rolled out a package of development projects totaling Rs 5,650 crore in Tamil Nadu, promising to boost employment and improve infrastructure.

The projects include expanded rail services and a major City Gas Distribution Network in the Nilgiris and Erode districts by Bharat Petroleum, enhancing energy and transport connectivity.

Modi highlighted the significant future impact, emphasizing infrastructure, clean energy, and job creation, particularly benefiting the youth of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

