Modi's Development Push: Transforming Tamil Nadu's Landscape

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rolled out a package of development projects totaling Rs 5,650 crore in Tamil Nadu, promising to boost employment and improve infrastructure.

The projects include expanded rail services and a major City Gas Distribution Network in the Nilgiris and Erode districts by Bharat Petroleum, enhancing energy and transport connectivity.

Modi highlighted the significant future impact, emphasizing infrastructure, clean energy, and job creation, particularly benefiting the youth of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)