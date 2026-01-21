Left Menu

Judicial Landmark: Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Sentenced for Insurrection

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years for insurrection linked to ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's 2024 martial law declaration. This historic ruling marks the first conviction of a former cabinet minister for martial law-related charges, potentially setting a precedent for other cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:37 IST
Judicial Landmark: Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Sentenced for Insurrection
Han Duck-soo

In a historic ruling, South Korea's former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. The Seoul Central District Court found him guilty of insurrection related to ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in 2024. This decision marks the first time a former cabinet minister has faced such charges.

The court deemed Han instrumental in orchestrating a faux cabinet meeting to facilitate the declaration, describing it as a 'top-down insurrection'. Han had also conspired to disrupt key institutions, including parliament, according to the judge.

Despite denying all charges except perjury, Han was taken into custody immediately after the ruling. Legal experts suggest this could be a bellwether for further trials. Han's lawyer plans to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hakan Fidan Joins Trump's Global 'Board of Peace'

Hakan Fidan Joins Trump's Global 'Board of Peace'

 Global
2
VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Earn Top Safety Ratings from Bharat NCAP

VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Earn Top Safety Ratings from Bharat NCAP

 India
3
Tragic Family Murders Uncovered in Kharibans: A Mystery Unfolds

Tragic Family Murders Uncovered in Kharibans: A Mystery Unfolds

 India
4
Sri Lankan Judges Embark on Transformative Capacity Building in Bhopal

Sri Lankan Judges Embark on Transformative Capacity Building in Bhopal

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026