Judicial Landmark: Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Sentenced for Insurrection
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years for insurrection linked to ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's 2024 martial law declaration. This historic ruling marks the first conviction of a former cabinet minister for martial law-related charges, potentially setting a precedent for other cases.
In a historic ruling, South Korea's former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. The Seoul Central District Court found him guilty of insurrection related to ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in 2024. This decision marks the first time a former cabinet minister has faced such charges.
The court deemed Han instrumental in orchestrating a faux cabinet meeting to facilitate the declaration, describing it as a 'top-down insurrection'. Han had also conspired to disrupt key institutions, including parliament, according to the judge.
Despite denying all charges except perjury, Han was taken into custody immediately after the ruling. Legal experts suggest this could be a bellwether for further trials. Han's lawyer plans to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.

