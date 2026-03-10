Governor Ivey Commutes Death Sentence Amid Disparate Sentencing

In a significant decision, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey commuted the death sentence of 75-year-old Charles Burton, scheduled for execution this week. Ivey cited the unjust circumstances surrounding Burton's sentencing in her statement on Tuesday.

Burton was convicted for his role in the 1991 robbery that resulted in the death of Doug Battle, yet he was not the one who pulled the trigger. The actual shooter, who killed Battle, had their death sentence previously reduced to life imprisonment on appeal.

Governor Ivey emphasized, "I believe it would be unjust for one participant in this crime to be executed while the participant who pulled the trigger was not." With this move, Burton's sentence was reduced to life without parole, spotlighting discrepancies in sentencing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)