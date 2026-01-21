Sheikh Hasina and 285 Others Face February Hearing in Sedition Case

In a significant development, a Bangladesh court announced February 9 as the date for a hearing in a sedition case involving former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 others. The case accuses Hasina and her associates of plotting against the current government during a virtual 'Joy Bangla Brigade' meeting.

The allegations stem from a December 2024 online conference that purportedly aimed to rally support for a civil war to reinstate Hasina as the country's prime minister. Over 500 individuals attended the session, demonstrating their commitment to Hasina's directives.

Investigations have implicated 286 individuals, leading to a charge sheet accepted by the court in August. Despite arrest warrants, Hasina remains at large, having been sentenced to death in absentia for her government's crackdown on protests. Her trial continues in absentia.