History-Sheeter Arrested for Snatching iPhone from US National in Chandni Chowk

A 33-year-old history-sheeter named Tausif has been arrested for snatching an iPhone from a US national in Chandni Chowk. A meticulous police investigation led to his capture. The accused admitted to multiple crimes and has a long record of thefts in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:19 IST
  • India

The Delhi Police have arrested a 33-year-old man named Tausif for allegedly snatching an iPhone from a US national in the bustling Chandni Chowk area.

The incident, involving a Massachusetts resident named Jing Teng, occurred on January 15. Swift police action, including reviewing CCTV footage from 50 cameras, led to the suspect's identification.

Tausif, a known offender with a history of crime, was apprehended on January 19. He confessed to the crime, along with another phone snatching incident, solving two cases for the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

