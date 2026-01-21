Left Menu

Families Demand Closure After Kishtwar Cloudburst: A Year of Desperation

Families are in anguish following a devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, which left many dead or missing. They are calling for the issuance of death certificates to perform last rites. Despite providing DNA samples, the families have received no updates or support from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:45 IST
Families Demand Closure After Kishtwar Cloudburst: A Year of Desperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly a year after a catastrophic cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, families are still grappling with grief and seeking answers, as they remain in the dark about the fates of their loved ones.

Rajesh Kumar and his wife Bindiya, whose daughter Vanshika went missing with a friend, have pleaded for government action. Despite providing DNA samples, they have not received any confirmation or official death certificates needed for performing last rites.

In the absence of closure, these families are left in limbo, waiting for justice. With the Jammu and Kashmir government's silence, they have resorted to public appeals, demanding accountability and closure for their irreplaceable losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Lawmakers Halt Trade Agreement Over Legal Concerns

EU Lawmakers Halt Trade Agreement Over Legal Concerns

 Belgium
2
Bengaluru: The Emerging Hub for Global Industry

Bengaluru: The Emerging Hub for Global Industry

 Switzerland
3
Russian Strategic Bombers Patrol Sea of Japan

Russian Strategic Bombers Patrol Sea of Japan

 Russia
4
High-Ranking Malaysian Military Chiefs Face Landmark Corruption Charges

High-Ranking Malaysian Military Chiefs Face Landmark Corruption Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026