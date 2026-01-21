Families Demand Closure After Kishtwar Cloudburst: A Year of Desperation
Families are in anguish following a devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, which left many dead or missing. They are calling for the issuance of death certificates to perform last rites. Despite providing DNA samples, the families have received no updates or support from authorities.
Nearly a year after a catastrophic cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, families are still grappling with grief and seeking answers, as they remain in the dark about the fates of their loved ones.
Rajesh Kumar and his wife Bindiya, whose daughter Vanshika went missing with a friend, have pleaded for government action. Despite providing DNA samples, they have not received any confirmation or official death certificates needed for performing last rites.
In the absence of closure, these families are left in limbo, waiting for justice. With the Jammu and Kashmir government's silence, they have resorted to public appeals, demanding accountability and closure for their irreplaceable losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
