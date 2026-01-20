India Withdraws Officials' Families from Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

In a significant diplomatic move, India has decided to bring back the families of its officials from Bangladesh, citing security concerns in the lead-up to the country's parliamentary elections.

The precautionary measure was announced by official sources on Tuesday, emphasizing the need to ensure the safety of dependents of the Indian diplomatic staff.

Despite this withdrawal, it has been confirmed that the Indian High Commission and other diplomatic posts in Bangladesh will continue their operations as usual.

