Mystery Surrounds Trump's 'Secret Sonic' Weapon Revelation

The Kremlin has called for more clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about a 'secret sonic' weapon allegedly used by Washington in capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Trump made these claims during an interview with NewsNation, suggesting the United States has exclusive access to this technology.

This revelation has sparked curiosity and concern within international circles, leading Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to acknowledge Russia's intelligence services are at work gathering and analyzing information about the claim.

The development adds layers of intrigue and tension to the geopolitical landscape, as Russia seeks to verify the existence and potential impact of such a weapon on global affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)