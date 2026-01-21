Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Trump's 'Secret Sonic' Weapon Revelation

The Kremlin seeks clarification on U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of a 'secret sonic' weapon used to capture Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro. In an interview, Trump mentioned that Washington used this exclusive weapon during the operation, prompting Russia's intelligence to investigate the matter further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has called for more clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about a 'secret sonic' weapon allegedly used by Washington in capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Trump made these claims during an interview with NewsNation, suggesting the United States has exclusive access to this technology.

This revelation has sparked curiosity and concern within international circles, leading Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to acknowledge Russia's intelligence services are at work gathering and analyzing information about the claim.

The development adds layers of intrigue and tension to the geopolitical landscape, as Russia seeks to verify the existence and potential impact of such a weapon on global affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

