Left Menu

Syrian Forces Regain Control of Strategic al-Hol Camp Amid Fragile Truce

The Syrian government regained control of the al-Hol camp, housing people linked to IS, after clashes with Kurdish fighters. A truce appears to be holding as government forces and the Kurdish-led SDF work toward a merger. The camp's population has decreased significantly since 2019 amid repatriations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alhol | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:08 IST
Syrian Forces Regain Control of Strategic al-Hol Camp Amid Fragile Truce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Syrian government forces have taken full control of the al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, crucially housing thousands linked to the Islamic State group. This comes after weeks of conflicts with Kurdish-led fighters, during which the tenuous truce seems to be holding.

On Wednesday, a convoy of armored vehicles carrying government troops rolled into the camp, which had been a stronghold for Kurdish-led forces. The truce with the Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the US, marks a potential shift toward their integration into the Syrian military.

As of now, the al-Hol camp population has decreased from its 2019 peak of 73,000 to around 24,000, with many countries repatriating their citizens. The recent capture followed a withdrawal by SDF fighters, signaling a potential realignment of forces in northeastern Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RCB's Homecoming: The Battle for Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB's Homecoming: The Battle for Chinnaswamy Stadium

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand

Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand

 India
3
Demand for Justice: Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage in Noida

Demand for Justice: Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage in Noida

 India
4
India's Economic Surge: A Sustainable Path to Global Power

India's Economic Surge: A Sustainable Path to Global Power

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026