Syrian Forces Regain Control of Strategic al-Hol Camp Amid Fragile Truce
The Syrian government regained control of the al-Hol camp, housing people linked to IS, after clashes with Kurdish fighters. A truce appears to be holding as government forces and the Kurdish-led SDF work toward a merger. The camp's population has decreased significantly since 2019 amid repatriations.
In a significant development, Syrian government forces have taken full control of the al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, crucially housing thousands linked to the Islamic State group. This comes after weeks of conflicts with Kurdish-led fighters, during which the tenuous truce seems to be holding.
On Wednesday, a convoy of armored vehicles carrying government troops rolled into the camp, which had been a stronghold for Kurdish-led forces. The truce with the Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the US, marks a potential shift toward their integration into the Syrian military.
As of now, the al-Hol camp population has decreased from its 2019 peak of 73,000 to around 24,000, with many countries repatriating their citizens. The recent capture followed a withdrawal by SDF fighters, signaling a potential realignment of forces in northeastern Syria.
