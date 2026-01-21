Syrian Forces Regain Control of Strategic al-Hol Camp Amid Fragile Truce

In a significant development, Syrian government forces have taken full control of the al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, crucially housing thousands linked to the Islamic State group. This comes after weeks of conflicts with Kurdish-led fighters, during which the tenuous truce seems to be holding.

On Wednesday, a convoy of armored vehicles carrying government troops rolled into the camp, which had been a stronghold for Kurdish-led forces. The truce with the Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the US, marks a potential shift toward their integration into the Syrian military.

As of now, the al-Hol camp population has decreased from its 2019 peak of 73,000 to around 24,000, with many countries repatriating their citizens. The recent capture followed a withdrawal by SDF fighters, signaling a potential realignment of forces in northeastern Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)