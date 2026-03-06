Left Menu

Kerala's Chief Minister Calls for PM's Intervention in Gulf Repatriation Crisis

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged PM Modi to address the plight of Indians stranded in Gulf nations due to severe flight shortages amid ongoing West Asia conflicts. He advocated for increased flight services and fair pricing, prioritizing repatriation for vulnerable groups and providing coordinated support for returnees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:12 IST
Kerala's Chief Minister Calls for PM's Intervention in Gulf Repatriation Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate intervention to repatriate Indians stranded in Gulf countries as conflicts escalate in West Asia.

Vijayan's letter to the PM highlights the plight of 'pravasis' facing extreme difficulties, primarily due to the scarcity and exorbitant rates of flights returning to India. He has called for a swift engagement with airline operators to increase frequency and regulate ticket prices.

He emphasized the importance of establishing a centralized registration system to identify and assist vulnerable groups, like the elderly and those in financial distress. Additionally, he recommended better support for transit passengers whose flights were abruptly canceled, leaving them in limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehri Lake: The New Hub for Water and Adventure Sports in India

Tehri Lake: The New Hub for Water and Adventure Sports in India

 India
2
Election Chief Urges Global Role Model Status for Kerala's Upcoming Elections

Election Chief Urges Global Role Model Status for Kerala's Upcoming Election...

 India
3
Silent Defiance: Iranian Women's Soccer Team Sparks Controversy

Silent Defiance: Iranian Women's Soccer Team Sparks Controversy

 Global
4
The Backbone of India's Food Security: FCI's Role in Policy Execution

The Backbone of India's Food Security: FCI's Role in Policy Execution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026