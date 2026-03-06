Kerala's Chief Minister Calls for PM's Intervention in Gulf Repatriation Crisis

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate intervention to repatriate Indians stranded in Gulf countries as conflicts escalate in West Asia.

Vijayan's letter to the PM highlights the plight of 'pravasis' facing extreme difficulties, primarily due to the scarcity and exorbitant rates of flights returning to India. He has called for a swift engagement with airline operators to increase frequency and regulate ticket prices.

He emphasized the importance of establishing a centralized registration system to identify and assist vulnerable groups, like the elderly and those in financial distress. Additionally, he recommended better support for transit passengers whose flights were abruptly canceled, leaving them in limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)