Manhunt Ends: Delhi Police Nab Fugitive for Brutal Hockey Stick Killing
Delhi Police have apprehended 22-year-old Ravi, alias Takla, for the robbery-related murder of Raja in Bawana, Delhi, using a hockey stick. Following the crime, Ravi evaded capture by moving across states. Non-bailable warrants were issued for his arrest, leading to a swift police operation fueled by an informer's tip-off.
In a decisive action, the Delhi Police have arrested Ravi, also known as Takla, who stands accused of killing Raja with a hockey stick in Delhi's Bawana area. The brutal assault that took place on September 20, 2025, involved multiple victims and resulted in Raja's subsequent death, according to police reports.
Following the heinous act, Ravi managed to evade law enforcement by frequently changing locations across various states. A Rohini court had also issued non-bailable warrants for his arrest, intensifying the efforts to capture him.
The breakthrough came on January 20 when police received a tip-off about his whereabouts near a CNG pump in Rohini. Acting promptly, they dispatched a team, successfully apprehending the suspect. Despite initial resistance, Ravi confessed to his role in the crime during interrogation. Further investigations are underway.
