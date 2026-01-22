South Africa to Overhaul Scholar Transport Laws After Tragic Gauteng Crash

The South African government has announced an urgent review of legislation governing scholar transport, following a devastating road accident in Gauteng that claimed the lives of 12 schoolchildren, renewing calls for safer, more accountable learner transport systems.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the tragedy has exposed critical gaps in regulation, enforcement, and oversight within the scholar transport sector.

“An incident of this magnitude calls for a review of our legislation, regulations and support systems,” Lesufi said, adding that the MECs for Transport and Education have been tasked with developing concrete proposals to eliminate dangerous practices in the sector.

The accident occurred on Monday when a taxi transporting learners to school collided with an oncoming truck. The Premier extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Over 700,000 Learners Depend on Scholar Transport

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, who joined the briefing, highlighted the scale and complexity of the challenge, noting that more than 700,000 learners nationwide rely on scholar transport daily.

She said the Department of Basic Education and the Department of Transport are working together to strengthen regulation and oversight, while acknowledging that many learner transport arrangements operate privately and outside formal monitoring systems.

“While we may conduct checks on registered carriers, the reality is that many private arrangements are unknown to the system. That is why collaboration across provinces and with the Department of Transport is critical,” Gwarube said.

Driver Behaviour a Major Risk Factor

The Minister stressed that over 80% of road incidents are linked to driver error, including reckless driving and failure to adhere to traffic laws.

“We can’t keep coming to families with condolences and apologies. Accountability and prevention must be at the centre of reform,” she said.

The government is now expected to examine licensing requirements, vehicle fitness standards, driver monitoring, enforcement mechanisms, and possible use of technology to improve safety and compliance.

Technology and Safety Innovation in Focus

While not yet formalised, the review is expected to explore technology-enabled solutions such as:

Digital verification of Professional Driving Permits (PDPs)

Real-time vehicle tracking and speed monitoring

Smart compliance systems linked to transport and education databases

Data-sharing between provinces and national departments

Such measures could significantly reduce risks in a sector that transports hundreds of thousands of children daily.

Support for Families and Communities

Minister Gwarube confirmed that psycho-social support has been activated for affected families, schools, learners, and educators.

“This is a sector and a community in mourning. Government at local, provincial and national levels is ensuring families receive the support they need,” she said.

Government, local communities, and private sector partners have mobilised to assist the bereaved families.

Legal Action Underway

Police confirmed that the 22-year-old taxi driver has been arrested and was found to be driving with an expired Professional Driving Permit at the time of the crash. He faces:

12 counts of culpable homicide

Charges of reckless and negligent driving

He is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court. Of the injured, one learner has since been discharged from hospital, while others continue to receive treatment.

Call to Action: From Mourning to Reform

The tragedy has intensified calls for systemic reform of scholar transport, combining stronger laws, enforcement, and modern safety technologies to protect learners.

For policymakers, transport operators, safety-tech providers, and civil society, the moment signals an urgent need to move from reactive responses to preventive, data-driven safety systems—ensuring that no family has to endure such loss again.