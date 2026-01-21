Left Menu

Tragic Plunge: Woman Dies in Vasant Kunj Fall

A 62-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide after jumping from an eighth-floor apartment in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Police found no evidence of foul play. Security footage captured her falling, and no suicide note was discovered. The incident is under investigation by the authorities.

Tragic Plunge: Woman Dies in Vasant Kunj Fall
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, when a 62-year-old woman allegedly took her own life by jumping from the eighth floor of a residential building. The incident occurred early Wednesday, and police officials reportedly received an emergency call at 8:49 am.

Upon arrival at Saraswati Apartments, the police discovered the woman lying with severe injuries. She was immediately taken to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The deceased woman, identified as a long-time resident of the apartment complex, was a housewife.

A thorough inspection of the scene was conducted by a crime team and forensic experts, and initial investigations revealed no indications of foul play. CCTV footage confirmed that the woman jumped voluntarily. Family and neighbors' statements are being reviewed, yet no suicide note has been found.

(With inputs from agencies.)

