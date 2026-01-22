South Africa Bets on Housing Tech to Tackle Backlog at IBT Summit 2026

As South Africa confronts a growing housing backlog, expanding informal settlements, and climate-driven displacement, the government is turning to innovation-led construction technologies to reshape how homes are built—faster, safer, and at scale.

In a major policy and industry push, the Department of Human Settlements will host the Innovative Building Technologies (IBT) Summit from 3–4 February 2026 at the Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, positioning technology as a central pillar in the country’s housing response.

Held under the theme “Mainstreaming Innovative Building Technologies for Sustainable Human Settlements”, the summit will serve as a national platform to accelerate adoption of modern construction solutions capable of delivering dignified, resilient, and affordable housing across urban and rural South Africa.

Innovation as Policy, Not Pilot

Briefing the media ahead of the summit, Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane said innovation will be critical to meeting the targets of the 2024–2029 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP).

She stressed that IBTs can significantly strengthen government’s ability to:

Reduce the housing backlog

Eradicate informal settlements and unsafe mud houses

Respond rapidly to disaster-related displacement

Deliver climate-resilient housing at scale

“Our country continues to experience rapid urbanisation, population growth, and climate shocks. These realities demand housing solutions that are faster, more cost-effective, environmentally sustainable, and deployable at scale,” Simelane said.

From Mud Houses to Modular Homes

A key focus of the summit will be addressing the continued existence of mud houses, particularly in rural and disaster-prone provinces. These structures are highly vulnerable to floods and storms, posing serious risks to occupants.

Through the IBT Summit, the department aims to promote durable, affordable alternatives that can be rolled out rapidly—while also supporting local manufacturing, skills development, and job creation.

What Technologies Are on the Table?

The two-day summit will bring together all three spheres of government, along with:

Construction and housing tech companies

Developers and infrastructure investors

Built-environment professionals

Research institutions and civil society

Key technology focus areas include:

Modular and prefabricated construction systems

Alternative and locally produced building materials

Climate-resilient and flood-resistant designs

Green, energy-efficient housing solutions

Smart construction methods that reduce time and cost

Disaster response will feature prominently, with discussions on rapidly deployable modular housing that can transition communities from emergency shelters to permanent homes—reducing long-term exposure to unsafe living conditions.

Bridging Policy, Regulation, and Scale

The summit will also examine how innovative construction solutions can be aligned with existing regulatory and policy frameworks, including building standards, safety requirements, and environmental regulations—one of the biggest barriers to large-scale adoption.

An exhibition platform will allow technology providers to showcase ready-to-deploy solutions across different housing programmes, enabling implementing agents and developers to assess their suitability for nationwide rollout.

A Call to Builders, Startups, and Investors

The Department of Human Settlements has positioned the IBT Summit as a launchpad for stronger public–private partnerships, inviting construction-tech startups, modular housing firms, materials innovators, climate-tech companies, and infrastructure investors to engage directly with government demand.

For innovators looking to move beyond pilots and into real, large-scale housing delivery, the message is clear: South Africa is opening its housing sector to technology that works, scales, and delivers dignity.