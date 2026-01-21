Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Gujarat's Operation Mule Hunt

In a significant breakthrough, Gujarat police have apprehended eight individuals implicated in a major nationwide cyber fraud exceeding Rs 826 crore. The arrests, announced on Wednesday, are part of Operation Mule Hunt initiated by the Cyber Centre of Excellence in Gujarat.

The operation unearthed a network of 82 bank accounts, fraudulently opened under the guise of nine fake companies. These accounts were utilized by cybercriminals to dupe citizens through sophisticated scams conducted via SMS, WhatsApp, and Telegram, promising unrealistic financial gains.

The accused, identified as residents of Surat, allegedly aided cyber gangs by providing these accounts for illicit transactions. They are accused of earning varying commissions per account, with money being moved through hawala channels, adding layers to the intricate fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)