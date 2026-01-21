Karnataka Appoints Umesh Kumar as DGP for Civil Rights
The Karnataka government has appointed Umesh Kumar as the new DGP for Civil Rights Enforcement following the suspension of K Ramachandra Rao. Rao's suspension comes in the wake of a controversial obscene video that circulated online, causing embarrassment to the government.
The government of Karnataka has swiftly moved to appoint Umesh Kumar as the Director General of Police in charge of Civil Rights Enforcement.
This decision follows the suspension of former DGP CRE, K Ramachandra Rao, after an allegedly obscene video featuring him went viral across social media and was broadcast on television. The state government cited the incident as unbecoming of a public servant and a source of embarrassment.
Rao is notably connected to Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, currently detained on gold smuggling charges. With Rao's suspension, Umesh Kumar, already serving as DGP for Recruitment in Bengaluru, will take on additional responsibilities until further notice.
