Karnataka Appoints Umesh Kumar as DGP for Civil Rights

The government of Karnataka has swiftly moved to appoint Umesh Kumar as the Director General of Police in charge of Civil Rights Enforcement.

This decision follows the suspension of former DGP CRE, K Ramachandra Rao, after an allegedly obscene video featuring him went viral across social media and was broadcast on television. The state government cited the incident as unbecoming of a public servant and a source of embarrassment.

Rao is notably connected to Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, currently detained on gold smuggling charges. With Rao's suspension, Umesh Kumar, already serving as DGP for Recruitment in Bengaluru, will take on additional responsibilities until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)