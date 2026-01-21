Supreme Court Faces Historic Test in Trump's Bid to Oust Fed Governor

In a legal showdown with significant implications for the Federal Reserve's independence, the U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments on Wednesday concerning President Trump's attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The case examines the extent of presidential power in influencing America's central banking institution.

Trump's administration, citing unproven mortgage fraud allegations against Cook, is challenging a previous judicial ruling that prevents Cook's dismissal while her legal case unfolds. The administration contends Cook's alleged misconduct undermines her suitability for the role, while Cook argues the allegations serve as a pretext for policy disagreements.

This potentially landmark case is viewed as the most significant threat to the Fed's independence since its creation in 1913. With a history of presidential tensions over monetary policy, the outcome could determine the future autonomy of the central bank, reflecting broader trends in the battle for agency independence.

