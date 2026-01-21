Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Historic Test in Trump's Bid to Oust Fed Governor

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on President Trump’s attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, challenging the central bank's independence. Trump cites mortgage fraud allegations against Cook, denied by her, as a pretext for her removal. The case tests presidential powers and the Fed's autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:47 IST
Supreme Court Faces Historic Test in Trump's Bid to Oust Fed Governor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a legal showdown with significant implications for the Federal Reserve's independence, the U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments on Wednesday concerning President Trump's attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The case examines the extent of presidential power in influencing America's central banking institution.

Trump's administration, citing unproven mortgage fraud allegations against Cook, is challenging a previous judicial ruling that prevents Cook's dismissal while her legal case unfolds. The administration contends Cook's alleged misconduct undermines her suitability for the role, while Cook argues the allegations serve as a pretext for policy disagreements.

This potentially landmark case is viewed as the most significant threat to the Fed's independence since its creation in 1913. With a history of presidential tensions over monetary policy, the outcome could determine the future autonomy of the central bank, reflecting broader trends in the battle for agency independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

 Global
2
Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

 Global
4
Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026