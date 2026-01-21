Jatt Sabha Unites Political Rivals in Membership Drive Push

In a rare display of political unity, members of the All Jammu and Kashmir Jatt Sabha (AJKJS) from various political backgrounds, including the BJP, Congress, and National Conference, convened on Wednesday to kickstart a membership drive. This initiative aims to mobilize the Jatt community across the region before proceeding with elections for new office bearers.

The meeting marked a shift in policy, with the Sabha opting to elect office bearers rather than appoint them as was customary. Key roles in the process have been assigned to prominent leaders such as former PDP leader Tarlok Singh Bajwa and former minister Choudhary Sukhnandan, who are tasked with overseeing specific components of the membership drive and elections.

Bajwa will head a committee focused on structuring the Sabha's constitution, while other influential figures, including Choudhary Jagar Singh and Choudhary Naresh alias Bittu, have been named as patron and secretary, respectively. Their involvement underscores a collective effort to redefine leadership protocols within the Jatt Sabha.

