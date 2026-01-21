Left Menu

Attack on BJP Leader in Jharkhand: Land Dispute Turns Violent

Somesh Kumar Singh, BJP president of Jharkhand’s Palamu district, and his son were allegedly attacked by miscreants during a land dispute. Police reported that Singh and his son were assaulted by locals, aided by unidentified attackers, leading to injuries. The attackers also damaged a car on site.

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, police reported that BJP president Somesh Kumar Singh and his minor son were allegedly attacked by miscreants during the construction of a boundary wall on his land. The incident occurred at Bindubigha village, where they faced violence from several villagers and unidentified assailants.

According to Officer-in-Charge Afzal Ansari of Haidernagar Police Station, Singh disclosed that he and his 17-year-old son Ayush suffered an attack from locals who used sticks and rods. The violence resulted in injuries to both individuals, raising concerns about safety and law enforcement in the region.

Singh's complaint also alleged that the attackers were armed with pistols and knives and caused damage to a car parked at the scene. Authorities have commenced a probe into the allegations and launched a search to apprehend the culprits, as tensions over local land disputes heighten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

