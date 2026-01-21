U.S. Accelerates Deep-Sea Mineral Exploration Amid Controversy

The Trump administration is advancing efforts to boost U.S. deep-sea exploration by accelerating permitting for critical mineral hunting in international waters. This initiative, likely to face environmental and legal hurdles, could prompt a U.S.-led rush for seabed resources before global mining standards are finalized.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has concluded a rule following President Donald Trump's executive order to fortify the deep-sea mining industry. A government release outlines that the U.S. will streamline licensing and permitting processes, countering China's significant grasp on critical metals.

The developing U.S. regulatory framework, praised by The Metals Company's CEO, aims to modernize seabed nodule collection. However, environmentalists caution about the potential for irreversible damage to marine ecosystems, highlighting ongoing regulatory challenges as countries pursue mining in both domestic and international waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)