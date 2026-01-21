Left Menu

Vijay's Campaign Trail: A Pre-Election Strategy Unveiled

The TVK is preparing for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu with a focus on scheduling campaign tours for its chief, Vijay. Senior leader K A Sengottaiyan stated plans depend on regulations and permissions. A 10-member committee is involved in coordinating state-wide activities and potential alliances.

The TVK is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, meticulously crafting a campaign tour plan for its leader, Vijay. Senior party leader K A Sengottaiyan revealed on Wednesday that locations will be finalized once necessary approvals are secured.

The party is focused on adhering to all relevant rules and regulations. "We are preparing the tour plan and still finalizing the locations. Upon selection, we will seek police department permissions before announcing Vijay's campaign details," Sengottaiyan informed reporters.

Earlier, a dedicated 10-member election campaign committee convened at the party office to discuss strategies. Sengottaiyan also mentioned that a statewide campaign would begin on January 26, with meetings planned across Tamil Nadu's 234 constituencies. The decision on contesting independently or forming alliances will be disclosed at an upcoming general council meeting.

