Left Menu

Bomb Threat Shadows Himachal CM on Republic Day

A threatening email warned of a bomb attack targeting Himachal Pradesh CM during Republic Day. The email, received by Shimla's Deputy Commissioner's office, claimed the CM would be attacked if he raised the national flag. Police have begun investigating the sender's identity and intensified security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:50 IST
Bomb Threat Shadows Himachal CM on Republic Day
threat
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has reportedly become the target of a threatening email. The email, which threatens a suicide bomb attack during the Republic Day function, was received by the office of Shimla's Deputy Commissioner.

The email warns that a human bomb will be deployed to eliminate the Chief Minister if he proceeds to unfurl the national flag at The Ridge in Shimla. Law enforcement is actively investigating the matter, endeavoring to uncover the identity of the anonymous sender.

With Republic Day around the corner, authorities in Himachal Pradesh are on high alert. Police have increased surveillance and security measures around critical areas to ensure the safety of the Chief Minister and the public in the face of this unsettling threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

 Global
2
Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

 Global
4
Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026