Bomb Threat Shadows Himachal CM on Republic Day

In a disturbing development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has reportedly become the target of a threatening email. The email, which threatens a suicide bomb attack during the Republic Day function, was received by the office of Shimla's Deputy Commissioner.

The email warns that a human bomb will be deployed to eliminate the Chief Minister if he proceeds to unfurl the national flag at The Ridge in Shimla. Law enforcement is actively investigating the matter, endeavoring to uncover the identity of the anonymous sender.

With Republic Day around the corner, authorities in Himachal Pradesh are on high alert. Police have increased surveillance and security measures around critical areas to ensure the safety of the Chief Minister and the public in the face of this unsettling threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)